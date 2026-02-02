WPIL gains after Q3 PAT spurts 104% YoY to Rs 76 cr

WPIL surged 13.29% to Rs 413.50 after the company's net profit jumped 103.94% to Rs 75.56 crore on a 41.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 538.72 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax increased 139.47% to Rs 109.27 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 45.63 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expense stood at Rs 447.68 crore (up 26.83% YoY), cost of material consumed was at Rs 115.63 crore (up 6.67% YoY), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 79.65 crore (up 34.52% YoY), and finance cost was at Rs 11.35 crore (up 1.7% YoY) during the period under review.