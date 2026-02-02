Associate Sponsors

Euro speculative net longs climb to 2-week high

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbed to a two-week high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 132134 contracts in the data reported through January 27, 2026. This was a weekly addition of 20439 net long contracts.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

