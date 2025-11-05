WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 16.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.98% to Rs 34.96 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 16.88% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.98% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.9625.9015.7913.136.003.844.863.143.673.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News