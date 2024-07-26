XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 138.53 croreNet profit of XPRO India rose 24.18% to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 138.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales138.53130.89 6 OPM %11.3014.73 -PBDT21.5918.61 16 PBT18.9915.66 21 NP14.0211.29 24
