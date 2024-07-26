XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 138.53 crore

Net profit of XPRO India rose 24.18% to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 138.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.138.53130.8911.3014.7321.5918.6118.9915.6614.0211.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp