Xpro India slumps after Q1 PAT drops over 69% YoY to Rs 4.3 crore

Xpro India tumbled 6.14% to Rs 1112.80 after the company reported 69.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 4.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 14 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.
Revenues rose by 4.6% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 144.9 crore during the quarter.
EBITDA fell by 8.3% to Rs 14.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 15.6 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 was 9.9% as against 11.3% in Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax for the first quarter was Rs 6 crore, down by 68.2% from Rs 19 crore posted in the same period last year.
Xpro India is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to polymer processing as an industry, and in strong governance practices in its management.
