Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Arvind Fashions Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Epigral Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2025.

Arvind Fashions Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Epigral Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2025.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd spiked 9.91% to Rs 218.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd surged 8.29% to Rs 541.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16464 shares in the past one month. Tata Chemicals Ltd soared 6.52% to Rs 994.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33502 shares in the past one month. Netweb Technologies India Ltd gained 5.86% to Rs 1932.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34339 shares in the past one month.