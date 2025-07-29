Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arvind Fashions Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Epigral Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2025.

Arvind Fashions Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Epigral Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2025.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd spiked 9.91% to Rs 218.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd surged 8.29% to Rs 541.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16464 shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd soared 6.52% to Rs 994.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33502 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd gained 5.86% to Rs 1932.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34339 shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd advanced 5.17% to Rs 1913.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14536 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3245 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index continues to edge higher

Euro crashes as trade deal optimism fizzles, EUR/INR under 101 mark

Dollar index holds firmly above 98 mark; FOMC in focus

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO ends with 4.48x subscription

Punjab Chemicals & Crop rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 21 cr

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story