Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Puravankara Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd and Times Guaranty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2025.

Puravankara Ltd, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd and Times Guaranty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2025.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 49.62 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 187.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Puravankara Ltd surged 14.33% to Rs 300.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17374 shares in the past one month. Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd spiked 12.41% to Rs 1524.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1263 shares in the past one month. Systematix Corporate Services Ltd spurt 12.20% to Rs 137.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24335 shares in the past one month.