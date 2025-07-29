Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro crashes as trade deal optimism fizzles, EUR/INR under 101 mark

Euro crashes as trade deal optimism fizzles, EUR/INR under 101 mark

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro saw a hefty tumble yesterday as markets reacted to the US-EU trade deal and its impact on European economy in near term. According to the details, the US will impose a 15% tariff rate on products coming into the country from EU. There are some concerns following this regarding how Germany's export-oriented industry will react under these terms. EURO/USD slumped 1.30% yesterday, adding to losses seen after testing a two-week high in last week. It currently quotes at 1.1720, down 0.21% on the day and lingering around two-week low. The US dollar index is firm at 98.40- holding onto the 1% spike in last session. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures slumped under 101 mark and currently quotes at 100.77, down 0.56% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index holds firmly above 98 mark; FOMC in focus

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO ends with 4.48x subscription

Punjab Chemicals & Crop rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 21 cr

RailTel Corp Q1 PAT rises 36% YoY to Rs 66 crore

Mazagon Dock slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 35% YoY to Rs 452 cr

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story