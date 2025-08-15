Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 19.33 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 11.11% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.3319.342.381.911.110.981.090.960.800.72

