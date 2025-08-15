RSC International standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.46% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of RSC International declined 88.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 82.46% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.100.5710.0015.790.010.090.010.090.010.09

