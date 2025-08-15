Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.71% to Rs 3.54 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.544.206.216.900.220.290.180.250.140.19

