Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 16.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.56% to Rs 23.56 crore

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 16.91% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.5626.0515.9617.014.365.113.804.572.853.43

