Yasho Industries slides as CFO, Deepak Kaku resigns

Yasho Industries slipped 3.20% to Rs 1,797.45 after the company announced the resignation of Deepak Kaku as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective from 17 February 2025.

According to the exchange filing, the company has stated that Deepak Kaku resigned to explore opportunities outside of the organization.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the appointment of Chirag Shah as the new CFO and KMP for the company, effective from 18 February 2025.

Chirag Shah is a Chartered Accountant, a B.com graduate from Mumbai University, and has certifications in Oracle Cash Management, Mergers and Acquisition and Power BI and Artificial Intelligence in Excel.

Chirag Shah has over 21 years of diversified experience in steering corporate financial planning, analysis, and transformation with deep knowledge in finance processes. He also has a rich experience in handling varied and challenging assignments in ERP implementation, initial public offer (IPO), international BU controller, transformation and change management, internal controls and risk assessment, financial planning and analysis, fundraising and Treasury, strategic decision, project evaluation, corporate taxation, MIS, budgeting, & forecasting.

Yasho Industries is engaged in manufacturing of specialty and fine chemicals for industrial use.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 13.54 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 14.7% YoY to Rs 148.91 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

