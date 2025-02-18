Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd and Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2025.

Reliable Data Services Ltd soared 13.09% to Rs 91.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1765 shares in the past one month.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd surged 8.62% to Rs 61.21. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4040 shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd spiked 8.17% to Rs 103.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 98 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2104 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd gained 7.63% to Rs 205.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4591 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd spurt 6.59% to Rs 14.72. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4536 shares in the past one month.

