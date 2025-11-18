Yen holds near 155 as markets await high-stakes BOJ talks

The yen hovered near 155 per dollar, staying close to its weakest level in nearly ten months as traders focused on the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda. Markets are looking for clues on whether policymakers will lean toward a cautious stance on rate hikes while preparing a larger fiscal package. Meanwhile, the dollar index stayed firm around 99.46, with global investors awaiting a stream of delayed US economic releases this week. Among them, Thursdays non-farm payrolls report is expected to carry significant weight for the Federal Reserves rate outlook.

