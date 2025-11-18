Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen holds near 155 as markets await high-stakes BOJ talks

Yen holds near 155 as markets await high-stakes BOJ talks

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The yen hovered near 155 per dollar, staying close to its weakest level in nearly ten months as traders focused on the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda. Markets are looking for clues on whether policymakers will lean toward a cautious stance on rate hikes while preparing a larger fiscal package. Meanwhile, the dollar index stayed firm around 99.46, with global investors awaiting a stream of delayed US economic releases this week. Among them, Thursdays non-farm payrolls report is expected to carry significant weight for the Federal Reserves rate outlook.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Cards & Payment Services receives affirmation in credit ratings

Barometers nudge lower; breadth negative

DCX Systems rises after securing Rs 23-cr order

IRIS Business Services Ltd Slides 4.57%

INR edges lower amid firm dollar and muted local equities

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story