DCX Systems rises after securing Rs 23-cr order

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
DCX Systems rose 1.23% to Rs 206.20 after the company said that it has, along with its subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems, received purchase orders totaling Rs 22.89 crore.

The company received orders worth Rs 16.45 crore for cable and wire harness assemblies, while Raneal Advanced Systems clinched orders amounting to Rs 6.44 crore for printed circuit board assemblies.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing player for the manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harness assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.04 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 5.22 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 1.4% YoY to Rs 192.85 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

