IRIS Business Services Ltd Slides 4.57%

IRIS Business Services Ltd has added 3.71% over last one month compared to 3.65% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.3% rise in the SENSEX

IRIS Business Services Ltd lost 4.57% today to trade at Rs 322.8. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.19% to quote at 35425.96. The index is up 3.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Birlasoft Ltd decreased 1.5% and Datamatics Global Services Ltd lost 1.31% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.79 % over last one year compared to the 9.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.