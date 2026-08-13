Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksGoogle Pixel 11 Launched in IndiaMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen hovers near 160 as intervention risks keep traders on edge

Yen hovers near 160 as intervention risks keep traders on edge

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Japanese yen remained under pressure on Thursday, with USD/JPY hovering around 159.3 as the pair edged closer to the closely watched 160 mark, reviving concerns that Japanese authorities could step in again to support the currency. The yens weakness comes despite softer-than-expected pressure on US monetary policy, with subdued July inflation reducing expectations for a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike. The US Dollar Index meanwhile steadied near 100, keeping the greenback broadly resilient. On the domestic front, Japans producer inflation eased only marginally to 7.2% in July from 7.3% in June, while the Bank of Japans increasingly hawkish tone and signals that rate hikes could accelerate offer some support to the yen.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India and the Southern African Customs Union sign Terms of Reference towards a Preferential Trade Agreement

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; oil & gas shares decline

Black Box surges after recording PAT of Rs 56 crore in Q1 FY27

Provigil Surveillance secures contract of Rs 3.73 cr from DFCCIL, Noida

Hexaware Technologies expands partnership with upGrad

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Next Story