B Sairam takes charge as Coal India CMD

With effect from 15 December 2025

B Sairam took over as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Coal India (CIL) effective 15 December 2025. He succeeds Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, who held the interim charge as Chairman, from 1 November 2025, after the superannuation of Mr. P M Prasad on 31 October.

Sairam headed Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) as its CMD, a coal producing subsidiary of CIL, prior to assuming the top chair of the public sector Maharatna coal mining behemoth.

