Yen slides past 155 as inflation slows, BoJ gets policy breathing room

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
The yen weakened past 155.21 per dollar, extending weekly losses beyond 1.5% after inflation data in Japan showed a broad slowdown in price pressures. Headline inflation eased to 1.5% in January from 2.1%, the lowest level since March 2022, while core inflation slowed to 2.0%, in line with the target of the Bank of Japan. The softer inflation backdrop gives the central bank more room to delay interest rate hikes, especially amid a weak economic recovery in the previous quarter. At the same time, the dollar strengthened on solid US economic data and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, with markets awaiting upcoming US GDP and PCE inflation data for further direction.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

