Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slips after US-Japan joint statement

Yen slips after US-Japan joint statement

Image
Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The yen weakened to around 147.53 per dollar on Friday, surrendering previous session gains after the US and Japan reiterated their commitment to market-driven exchange rates. The statement, issued by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, emphasized keeping currency policy separate from trade negotiations. Investors also focused on the Bank of Japans policy amid political uncertainty, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation. Meanwhile, US inflation data came in line with expectations, reinforcing bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts and keeping the dollar index steady near 97.24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Lodha Developers signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to develop green data centre park in Palava

Consolidated Construction Consortium jumps after bagging Rs 180-cr B&F orders

Nifty trades above 2,050 mark; auto shares rally

Food processing sector poised to witness greater consumer affordability

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story