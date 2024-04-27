Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mastek consolidated net profit rises 26.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Mastek consolidated net profit rises 26.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 779.73 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 26.86% to Rs 92.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 779.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 709.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.48% to Rs 300.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 293.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 3054.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2563.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales779.73709.18 10 3054.792563.39 19 OPM %16.0517.70 -16.6517.78 - PBDT121.34115.85 5 480.21469.42 2 PBT93.8596.25 -2 390.30402.05 -3 NP92.0672.57 27 300.29293.01 2

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

