Mastek consolidated net profit rises 26.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 779.73 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 26.86% to Rs 92.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 779.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 709.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.48% to Rs 300.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 293.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 3054.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2563.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

779.73709.183054.792563.3916.0517.7016.6517.78121.34115.85480.21469.4293.8596.25390.30402.0592.0672.57300.29293.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News