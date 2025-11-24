Yes Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 22.34, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.48% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 12.06% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.34, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Yes Bank Ltd has eased around 1.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28396.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 283.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 856.56 lakh shares in last one month.