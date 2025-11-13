K C P consolidated net profit declines 46.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.15% to Rs 601.53 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 46.17% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 601.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 602.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.601.53602.4613.6618.8283.08119.1160.5096.5133.0361.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News