Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 1.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 1.28% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 42.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.42.9042.6925.1526.9412.6712.6510.7210.617.907.80

