Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.83% to Rs 111.17 crore

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 86.26% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.83% to Rs 111.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 119.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.111.17119.3210.2411.1615.6219.045.9310.911.7212.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News