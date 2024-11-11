Narendra Properties standalone net profit declines 90.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.97% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of Narendra Properties declined 90.27% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 42.97% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

