Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Pankaj Polymers reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.57 -100 OPM %0-21.05 -PBDT-0.03-0.06 50 PBT-0.06-0.09 33 NP-0.06-0.09 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kharge congratulates Justice Sanjiv Khanna on being sworn in as new CJI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex pares gains, at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Health, FMCG, Auto weigh

Zomato, Swiggy deny CCI antitrust violations, say media report 'misleading'

LIVE news: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

G R Infra rises 3% on emerging L1 bidder for BSNL's Bharat Net project

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story