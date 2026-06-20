Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to act as a co-branding partner for a retail credit card product.

Under the agreement, Zaggle will leverage its existing corporate customer base to drive acquisition, marketing and promotion of the co-branded retail credit card. The partnership is aimed at expanding the reach of the co-branded card offering.

The agreement is domestic in nature and will remain in force for a period of five years. The company said that neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in Punjab National Bank. The agreement does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It is one of the largest numbers of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, the company has a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach. The company's consolidated net profit surged 30.42% to Rs 40.60 crore on a 49.94% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 671.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.