Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 29.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 68.86% to Rs 336.89 crore

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 29.76% to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 68.86% to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 199.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.336.89199.518.5910.2230.2322.7126.2720.9019.7515.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News