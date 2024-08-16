Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Spikes 3.7%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.34%

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has added 11.99% over last one month compared to 2.55% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.19% drop in the SENSEX

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd rose 3.7% today to trade at Rs 365.6. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.34% to quote at 40991.65. The index is up 2.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd increased 3.59% and Magellanic Cloud Ltd added 3.47% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 30.69 % over last one year compared to the 22.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has added 11.99% over last one month compared to 2.55% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.19% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4176 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 391.65 on 04 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 155.6 on 22 Sep 2023.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

