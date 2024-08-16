Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Spikes 3.7%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.34%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has added 11.99% over last one month compared to 2.55% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.19% drop in the SENSEX

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd rose 3.7% today to trade at Rs 365.6. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.34% to quote at 40991.65. The index is up 2.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd increased 3.59% and Magellanic Cloud Ltd added 3.47% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 30.69 % over last one year compared to the 22.42% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

