Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index increasing 840.84 points or 1.48% at 57586.53 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.13%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.34%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.95%),Bosch Ltd (up 1.91%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.33%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 1%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.8%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.68%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.67%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.27%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.32%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 568.89 or 1.07% at 53524.12.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 138.88 points or 0.87% at 16150.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 231 points or 0.96% at 24374.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 727.8 points or 0.92% at 79833.68.

On BSE,2217 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

