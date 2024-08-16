Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 815.84 points or 2.02% at 41266.68 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 7.76%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 6.18%),Mphasis Ltd (up 5.01%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 4%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 3.65%), Mastek Ltd (up 3.63%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 3.51%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 3.37%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 3.31%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (down 1.53%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 0.68%), and eMudhra Ltd (down 0.67%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 568.89 or 1.07% at 53524.12.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 138.88 points or 0.87% at 16150.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 231 points or 0.96% at 24374.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 727.8 points or 0.92% at 79833.68.

On BSE,2217 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

