Zee Entertainment board to mull fund raising proposal

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:31 AM IST
Zee Entertainment said that its board will meet on Thursday, 6 June 2024 to consider raising funds through various methods.

Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 6 June 2024, inter-alia, to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods subject to such approvals as may be required, the company stated in regulatory filing.

ZEEL is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.

The company reported net profit of Rs 12.18 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 72.89 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 2.7% to Rs 2,169.9 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2112.1 crore in Q4 FY23.

The counter rallied 5.11% to end at Rs 156.35 on Monday, 3 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

