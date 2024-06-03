Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Record date is 13 June 2024

Sanofi India has fixed 13 June 2024 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders of Sanofi India (Demerged Company) who will be entitled to receive fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India (Resulting Company) pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement.

According to the Scheme of Arrangement, 1 equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up of the Resulting Company shall be issued and allotted for every 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up held by equity shareholders of the Demerged Company.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

