Zee Entertainment Enterprises standalone net profit declines 14.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.88% to Rs 1914.20 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 14.70% to Rs 76.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 89.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.88% to Rs 1914.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1931.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1914.201931.2111.9519.42227.76370.37171.55318.4776.3189.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel