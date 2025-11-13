Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.74% to Rs 178.72 crore

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 49.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 178.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.178.72130.709.57-24.0513.47-36.40-13.29-66.53-15.53-49.86

