Hubtown consolidated net profit rises 44.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hubtown rose 44.50% to Rs 24.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 110.74% to Rs 208.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.208.5198.9415.0261.1859.2436.3558.4935.7024.0616.65

