ZEN Technologies gains after bagging Rs 404-cr orders from Ministry of Defence

ZEN Technologies jumped 5.17% to Rs 1,292 after the company announced that it has received orders aggregating Rs 404 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

According to an exchange filing, the orders pertain to the supply of Anti-Drone Systems / Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) as well as training simulators and equipment.

The total order value includes Rs 332 crore for the supply of Anti-Drone Systems / Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) and Rs 72 crore for training simulators and equipment.

The orders are expected to be executed within one year. The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity and that the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world. On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 59.4 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.2% year-on-year from Rs 62.7 crore in Q2 FY25, though it rose 24.4% sequentially from Rs 47.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Total revenue came in at Rs 198.9 crore, declining 20.6% YoY from Rs 250.3 crore a year earlier, but up 10.5% QoQ from Rs 180 crore in Q1 FY26.