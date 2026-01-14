MRPL rallies as Q3 PAT soars nearly five-fold to Rs 1,445 cr

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) surged 9.09% to Rs 158.45 after the company reported a 375.08% sharp jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,445.16 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 304.19 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 12.99% YoY to Rs 24,711.65 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 371.78% YoY to Rs 2,214.28 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 2,824 crore, recording the growth of 165.41% compared with Rs 1,064 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Throughput (crude and others) stood at 4.70 MMT in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 2.17% compared with Rs 4.60 crore in Q3 FY25.