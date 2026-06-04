RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Jyoti Structures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2026.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Jyoti Structures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2026.

Zen Technologies Ltd surged 11.54% to Rs 1882 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61246 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd spiked 10.42% to Rs 39.01. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd soared 10.01% to Rs 32.08. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd advanced 8.75% to Rs 913.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.