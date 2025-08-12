Zenith Exports standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 17.90 crore

Net profit of Zenith Exports rose 900.00% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.9016.547.21-1.212.090.431.930.221.400.14

