Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 185.20 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 13.57% to Rs 52.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 185.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 178.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.185.20178.5251.0631.57110.66105.06100.1894.1252.9846.65

