Polson standalone net profit declines 13.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 23.55 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 13.99% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.5524.70 -5 OPM %15.9216.19 -PBDT3.213.39 -5 PBT1.681.95 -14 NP1.231.43 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

