Polson standalone net profit declines 13.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Polson declined 13.99% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 23.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.5524.7015.9216.193.213.391.681.951.231.43

