Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net Loss of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.270.24-37.04-175.00-0.10-0.42-0.10-0.42-0.10-0.42

