Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 8.89 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 10.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.898.2438.7044.423.783.862.052.061.291.44

