Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 10.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 8.89 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 10.42% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.898.24 8 OPM %38.7044.42 -PBDT3.783.86 -2 PBT2.052.06 0 NP1.291.44 -10

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

