With effect from 07 October 2024

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company announced the appointment of Ravindra Kumar Kundu (DIN: 07337155) as the Manging Director of the Company for a period of five years with effect from 7 October 2024. Kundu has been the Executive Director of the Company since 23 January 2020.

