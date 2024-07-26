Infosys allots 86,477 equity shares under ESOP

Infosys has allotted 86,477 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees.

Consequently, on 26 June 2024, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,76,05,74,760/- divided into 4,15,21,14,952 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp