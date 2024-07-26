Infosys allots 86,477 equity shares under ESOP

Consequently, on 26 June 2024, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,76,05,74,760/- divided into 4,15,21,14,952 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Consequently, on 26 June 2024, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,76,05,74,760/- divided into 4,15,21,14,952 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 8:00 PM IST