Zensar Technologies has allotted 66,847 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the employee(s), against exercise of ESOPs, earlier granted to them.

Consequently, on 22 March 2024, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 453,266,382 divided into 226,633,191 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

