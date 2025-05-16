ZF Commercial Vehicle Q4 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 127 crore; declares dividend of Rs 19/sh

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 126.72 crore in Q4 FY25, up 26.46% from Rs 100.20 crore in Q4 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations jumped 5.55% YoY to Rs 1,011.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 3.30% YoY to Rs 870.17 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 606.84 crore (up 1.77% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 129.46 crore (up 9.94% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 168.83 crore, up 23.97%, compared with Rs 136.18 crore recorded in the same period last year.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 13.35% to Rs 460.73 crore on 0.40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,831 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has recommended a dividend of Rs 19/- per equity share of Rs.5/- each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025 to the shareholders for approval. The said dividend, if approved at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid on or before 18 September 2025.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, part of ZF Group Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division, is a market leader for advanced braking systems, conventional braking products and related air assisted technologies and systems in India. The company provides industry-leading solutions in the autonomous, connected and electric (ACE) domains to commercial vehicle industry in India.

Shares of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India slipped 3.29% to Rs 13,094.55 on the BSE.

